3 Major Plot Holes In Jeremy Hunt's 'Disingenuous' Rebuttal To Ralf Little

And so it continues... The weeks-long Twitter spat between Jeremy Hunt and Ralf Little opened its latest chapter on Monday afternoon as the Health Secretary launched a 26-tweet defence of his mental health strategy. What began as a “double dare” from the actor over comments made about “the biggest expansion of mental health provision in Europe” has now reached box-set proportions.

This is what it looks like when a man goes on TV and knowingly lies to the public. If I’m wrong @jeremy_hunt, sue me. I double dare you. https://t.co/YvdvK98Gci October 29, 2017

WHAT HAVE I MISSED? A recap of seasons 1 and 2 can be found here. But season 3 saw the Health Secretary “setting the record straight” and praising the “endurance and resilience” of anyone who read it, whilst also admitting that he is not funny.

25) Frankly anyone who has got this far in the thread deserves a medal for endurance and resilience not least because I am nothing like as witty as @ralflittle... — Jeremy Hunt (@Jeremy_Hunt) November 20, 2017

26) .... I hope you understand that in the rough and tumble of Twitter sometimes we have to put the record straight! I therefore apologise for this interminably long thread and promise this will be my final tweet on the issue. November 20, 2017

There was even talk of season 4 being a live event.

24) So let’s do a deal: you provide me with evidence that I was – as you claim – deliberately seeking to mislead the public about mental health in my Marr interview & I will happily meet you, factcheckers and all — Jeremy Hunt (@Jeremy_Hunt) November 20, 2017

SEASON 3 OVERVIEW Hunt’s basic premise is that he is indeed overseeing “the biggest expansion of mental health provision in Europe”. HOW DID HE DO THAT? Hunt used a variety of reports and documents to backup his argument...

3) Parity of esteem for mental health became law in 2012, so here are the tables that show the 4,300 increase in staff at mental health trusts since 2013… — Jeremy Hunt (@Jeremy_Hunt) November 20, 2017

4) ....more than 2,000 of which are fully qualified (e.g. not the reduction of 167 in the fullfact piece you linked). https://t.co/pS5O3j8Qq1 — Jeremy Hunt (@Jeremy_Hunt) November 20, 2017

... but there were some issues. PLOT HOLE #1 - The Correction Hunt used a piece in The New York Times as evidence his approach to mental health was working.

17) The New York Times praised the expansion of talking therapies as “the world’s most ambitious effort to treat depression, anxiety and other common mental illnesses” https://t.co/U3ppmgFBRX — Jeremy Hunt (@Jeremy_Hunt) November 20, 2017

There’s one slight problem - when this article was written it mistakenly asserted the “world’s most ambitious effort to treat depression, anxiety and other common mental illnesses” was treating one in three of the entire British adult population. This is not true as a correction made after publication states: Correction: August 29, 2017 An earlier version of this article incorrectly described the portion of adults in England who received treatment through the country’s free talk therapy program. One in three adults with common mental disorders have recently received treatment through the program, not one third of all adults. So essentially he’s quoting a journalist who said he’s brilliant but the whole basis on which they said he was brilliant was based on a rather significant error. PLOT HOLE #2 - The ‘Mid Staffs’ Issue The Mid Staffs scandal refers to the negligent deaths caused at Stafford Hospital between January 2005 and March 2009 which led to a public inquiry in 2010 and a number of recommendations being made for overhauling nursing care. In tweet number seven, Hunt suggests a decrease in mental health nurses was caused by the plugging of understaffed wards.

7) @ralflittle you pointed out that mental health nurses have gone down. This is correct, even though overall numbers working in mental health have gone up. Why? Because post Mid Staffs we realised… — Jeremy Hunt (@Jeremy_Hunt) November 20, 2017

8) ...there were too many hospital wards with dangerously low staffing so in the last five years have increased hospital nursing staff by almost 13,000. Whilst this has been good for hosps, it has been challenging for MH — Jeremy Hunt (@Jeremy_Hunt) November 20, 2017

Labour’s Luciana Berger told HuffPost UK: “Mid Staffs had nothing to do with the reason why all these people were cut from community mental health nursing. “If you’re trained to be a mental health nurse you’re not transferable to go fill the wards to deal with patient safety to do with Mid Staffs, they’re not transferable skills. “So the idea that the cuts to community mental health nurses of over 5,500 thousand suddenly plugged the gaps is just nonsense.” PLOT HOLE #3 - WHY DO WE NEED MORE MENTAL HEALTH NURSES IN THE FIRST PLACE? The main thrust of season 3 is that the Tories are doing much to train mental health practitioners and provide better services.

11)....so I have corrected the record. But 12,700 more doctors and 10,600 more nurses on our wards since 2010, including 4,300 more MH staff since 2013 isn’t a bad thing surely? https://t.co/K3QvmQnS02 — Jeremy Hunt (@Jeremy_Hunt) November 20, 2017