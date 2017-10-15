Rex Tillerson Suggests President Trump Was Lying In Tweets On North Korea

The US Secretary of State has said Donald Trump has instructed him to continue diplomatic efforts to calm rising tensions with North Korea, directly contradicting the President’s own words. Speaking on CNN’s “State of the Union,” Tillerson downplayed messages the President had previously posted on Twitter earlier this month.

I told Rex Tillerson, our wonderful Secretary of State, that he is wasting his time trying to negotiate with Little Rocket Man... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 1, 2017

He “has made it clear to me to continue my diplomatic efforts,” Tillerson said, adding “those diplomatic efforts will continue until the first bomb drops”. Trump has been bombastic when tweeting about North Korea and its leader, Kim Jong-Un, even threatening their destruction.

Just heard Foreign Minister of North Korea speak at U.N. If he echoes thoughts of Little Rocket Man, they won't be around much longer! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 24, 2017

Being nice to Rocket Man hasn't worked in 25 years, why would it work now? Clinton failed, Bush failed, and Obama failed. I won't fail. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 1, 2017

The relationship between Trump and Tillerson has been strained in recent days amidst reports the Secretary of State called his boss a “moron”. When asked about it on Sunday, he still refused to outright deny the allegation.

.@jaketapper: Did you call Trump a moron?



Rex Tillerson: “I’m not gonna deal with that petty stuff” #CNNSOTU https://t.co/mQxyzmjzBa — CNN Politics (@CNNPolitics) October 15, 2017

.@jaketapper, point blank to Tillerson: “You still haven’t denied that you called him a moron.” Still no denial. Trump not going to be happy — Natasha Bertrand (@NatashaBertrand) October 15, 2017

Yeah...so this is again confirmation that Tillerson did call Trump a moron. The classic non-denial denial. https://t.co/xmz2DQqzTQ — Brian Klaas (@brianklaas) October 15, 2017