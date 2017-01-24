An activist involved in the Rhodes Must Fall campaign has been slammed as a hypocrite after accepting a £40,000 Rhodes scholarship at Oxford University. South African student Joshua Nott was a prominent member of the 2015 campaign to have a statue of imperialist Cecil Rhodes removed from Cape Town University on the grounds that it was racist and colonial. Speaking to IOL News during the campaign, 23-year-old Nott said: “You wouldn’t see a swastika in Jerusalem”.

Chris Ratcliffe via Getty Images The 23-year-old student was heavily involved in campaigining against a statue of Cecil Rhodes at Cape Town University

The law student has been heavily criticised for accepting a scholarship founded by Rhodes for “young colonialists” and the “retention of the unity of the British Empire”:

#Rhodes must fall - but only after I've finished my Rhodes scholarship............... — Tony McNulty (@Tony_McNulty) January 24, 2017

Anti-Rhodes activist accepts £40k Oxford Rhodes scholarship. Hypocrite, this scholarship should be removed. https://t.co/DxLZlcHdtE — Devonboy (@Toryboy1960) January 23, 2017

“Double standards from Joshua Nott,” a woman named Dot Gerhold wrote on Facebook. “Do your protest friends know about this? Nott, originally from Johannesburg, has defended his decision, saying he has “no regrets” as he will use the scholarship to “defeat the very ideals of what it originally stood for”. But the postgraduate student has vowed not to restart the debate surrounding the Rhodes statue at Oxford because the campaign has become “very unintelligent”. Students at the university ran an unsuccessful campaign to have the sculpture removed from Oriel College in 2015.

Chris Ratcliffe via Getty Images Oxford University students campaigned to have a statue of Cecil Rhodes removed from outside of Oriel College