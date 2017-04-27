Ronan Keating has become a dad for the fourth time.

The 40-year-old revealed his wife, Storm, had given birth boy by sharing an adorable photo on Instagram on Thursday 27 April.

“Incredibly excited to announce the arrival,” he wrote alongside a photo of Storm cradling their newborn son. “We’re all bursting with love for the newest little member of our family.

“Feeling very blessed to be daddy to this little man and the luckiest man in the world to be husband to such a strong, loving and warm-hearted woman and add to my beautiful family #KeatingClan.”