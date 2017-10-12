Actress Rose McGowan claims her Twitter account has been suspended, just days after she was linked to the Harvey Weinstein sexual assault scandal.

The 44-year-old star is one of the many famous women at the centre of the scandal rocking Hollywood, after being named as one of the producer’s alleged victims in the New York Times expose last week.

Since Weinstein was named and shamed, the ‘Scream’ actress has been vocal on Twitter, praising other women for coming forward and exposing those who she believes could have done more to highlight the shamed movie boss’s behaviour.

On Wednesday night, she took to Instagram, writing: “TWITTER HAS SUSPENDED ME. THERE ARE POWERFUL FORCES AT WORK. BE MY VOICE. #ROSEARMY”

She also posted an apparent notice from Twitter that read: “We have determined that this account violated the Twitter rules, so we’ve temporarily limited some of your account features.”

It is unclear which tweets from the actress’s account would have violated Twitter’s rules.

Since the allegations became public knowledge, Rose has used Twitter to call for the board of the Weinstein Company to be dissolved.

She tweeted: “Join me in supporting this important cause at iPetitions. DISSOLVE THE BOARD.”

Join me in supporting this important cause at iPetitions. DISSOLVE THE BOARD https://t.co/0u8Pksa7mn — rose mcgowan (@rosemcgowan) October 10, 2017

The online petition has already attracted more than 10,500 signatures by Thursday morning.

On Wednesday, Rose blasted Ben Affleck, following his statement over the sexual abuse accusations levelled against Harvey Weinstein.

The ‘Gone Girl’ star issued a statement on Facebook, saying he was “saddened and angry that a man who I worked with used his position of power to intimidate, sexually harass and manipulate many women over decades.”

However, the actress was left unimpressed, issuing an angry response, alleging that she told Ben personally about Harvey’s past misconduct.

Addressing him on her Twitter page, she wrote: “@benaffleck ‘GODDAMNIT! I TOLD HIM TO STOP DOING THAT’ you said that to my face. The press conf I was made to go to after assault. You lie.”