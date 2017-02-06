All Sections
    06/02/2017 14:11 GMT | Updated 06/02/2017 14:38 GMT

    Rotherham Labour MPs Win Libel Action Against Ukip MEP Jane Collins

    After comments made in a speech.

    nico_65 via Getty Images
    Rotherham, South Yorkshire, was the centre of a child abuse scandal

    Rotherham’s three Labour MPs have each won £54,000 High Court libel damages from Ukip MEP Jane Collins over remarks she made about the town’s child abuse scandal.

    Sir Kevin Barron, MP for Rother Valley, John Healey, MP for Wentworth and Dearne, and Sarah Champion, MP for Rotherham sued Collins, who represents Yorkshire and North Lincolnshire. 

    Gareth Fuller/PA Wire
    Ukip MEP Jane Collins made remarks about the town’s child abuse scandal

    The High Court case was brought after Collins made comments in a speech at the Ukip party conference in September 2014.

    In 2015, a judge said Collins’ words referred to what the MPs knew of the details of exploitation that took place in the South Yorkshire town, the North-West Evening Mail reported.

    Collins argued that her words were meant as a political speech rather than expressions of fact.

    The court had heard how Collins had tried to have the case delayed on numerous occasions.

    In 2014, a report found about 1,400 children had been abused in and around Rotherham between 1997 and 2013.

