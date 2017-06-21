All Sections
    21/06/2017 10:27 BST

    Royal Ascot 2017: The Duchess Of Cambridge Gives Us Bridal Vibes In Alexander McQueen

    Stunning as per ❤️

    The Duchess of Cambridge looked stunning in a bridal white Alexander McQueen dress while attending Royal Ascot

    Pairing the lace ensemble with pearl drop earrings and a chic headpiece on Tuesday 20 June, the Duchess was accompanied by Prince William dressed in the obligatory top hat and tailored suit. 

    The annual event, which takes place from Tuesday 20 to Saturday 24 June this year, has become renowned for its seriously strict dress code

    Anwar Hussein via Getty Images
    Duchess of Cambridge and Prince William chat together as they attend the first day of Royal Ascot 2017 at Ascot Racecourse on 20 June 2017 in Ascot, England.

    The Duchess, who wore McQueen for her own wedding in 2011 and more recently to her sister Pippa Middleton’s wedding last month has been a long-standing fan of the British designer.

    Anwar Hussein via Getty Images
    Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge attends the first day off Royal Ascot 2017 at Ascot Racecourse on 20 June 2017 in Ascot, England.
    Julian Parker via Getty Images
    Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge attends the first day of Royal Ascot 2017 at Ascot Racecourse on 20 June 2017 in Ascot, England.
    Anwar Hussein via Getty Images
    Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge and Prince William, Duke of Cambridge attend the first day off Royal Ascot 2017 at Ascot Racecourse on 20 June 2017 in Ascot, England.

