The Duchess of Cambridge looked stunning in a bridal white Alexander McQueen dress while attending Royal Ascot.

Pairing the lace ensemble with pearl drop earrings and a chic headpiece on Tuesday 20 June, the Duchess was accompanied by Prince William dressed in the obligatory top hat and tailored suit.

The annual event, which takes place from Tuesday 20 to Saturday 24 June this year, has become renowned for its seriously strict dress code.