Ryanair could face legal action for “persistently misleading” passengers about their rights after it cancelled thousands of flights. Hundreds of thousands of travellers have been affected by cancellations, with the airline announcing two major rounds of groundings in recent weeks. Now, the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) is launching “enforcement action” against the low-cost carrier, with the regulator’s chief executive announcing he is “furious” with the company. According to the CAA, Ryanair falsely claimed it did not have to re-route passengers on other rival airlines.

PA Wire/PA Images Ryanair could face legal action following recent cancellations

In addition to this, the airline is accused of not making it clear on its website that it was obliged to refund all expenses travellers incurred as a result of flight cancellations, including meals, hotels and transfer costs. Andrew Haines, the head of the CAA, told Sky News that the company had shown “disregard for consumers and the law”. In a further statement, Haines added: “There are clear laws in place which are intended to assist passengers in the event of a cancellation, helping minimise both the frustration and inconvenience caused by circumstances completely out of their control. “We have made this crystal clear to Ryanair, who are well aware of their legal obligations, which includes how and when they should reroute passengers, along with the level of information it provides its passengers.” A spokesperson for Ryanair said this morning that the company would “comply fully” with CAA’s requirements - a statement Haines said he would take “with a pinch of salt”. The budget airline announced yesterday it would be suspending 34 of its routes over winter, affecting up to 18,000 flights and 400,000 passengers between November and March 2018.

PA Wire/PA Images Michael O'Leary said there would be 'no more' roster-based cancellations