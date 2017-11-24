Children names Freya and Ryan are most likely to be at the top of Santa’s “nice” list this Christmas.

But those named Faye and Noah come out top on Father Christmas’ “naughty” list.

The tongue-in-cheek lists, compiled by School Stickers, were pulled together by analysing the names of 52,000 children who were awarded the most and least reward stickers throughout the year at school.

“Our annual ‘Santa’s naughty and nice list’ is just a bit of Christmas fun and not to be taken seriously,” said Neil Hodges, managing director, School Stickers.

“There are many Fayes and Noahs that are perfect little angels, and plenty of Freyas and Ryans who Santa is watching.”