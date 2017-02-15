All Sections
News
Politics
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Tech
Parents
Video
FEATURED
MORE
Terms | Privacy Policy

COPYRIGHT

EDITION
UK
  • عربي (Arabic)
  • Australia
  • Brasil
  • Canada
  • Deutschland
  • España
  • France
  • Ελλάδα (Greece)
  • India
  • Italia
  • 日本 (Japan)
  • 한국 (Korea)
  • Maghreb
  • México
  • Québec (en français)
  • South Africa
  • United States
    • COMEDY
    15/02/2017 11:32 GMT

    13 Hilariously Horrifying AF Items Spotted In Museums That Should Absolutely Be Confined To Room 101

    10. Cow hairball, just because

    Birmingham Museums

    From creepy dolls to crap taxidermy, people have been sharing pictures of museum exhibits they want to lock away in Room 101.

    We’ve probably all been to a museum and been glad we weren’t spending the night with an unusual waxwork, scary painting or ghoulish artifact.

    And visitors have been using the hashtag #museum101 to share their hilarious finds on Twitter.

    Here are the 13 best/worst.

    1. Creepy dolls

    It seems many museums have them. 

    2. Crap taxidermy 

    We’ve all seen some.

    3. Sinister hands

    Where’s the rest of the body?

    4. Hull Museum’s ‘mermaid’

    Looks NOTHING like Ariel.

    5. James the carousel horse

    Please do not feed the animals. 

    6. Wax Figures 

    😨

    7. Bloody portrait

    EIGHT pints, EIGHT.

    8. Roald Dahl’s hip bone and spine shavings

    Were they his funny bones?

    9. Scold’s bridle

    A form of torture.

    10. Cow hairball

    Just because.

    11. Whale ear bones with a twist

    Make people feel uneasy, apparently.

    12. Unusual portraits

    This one can be seen in Hull.

    13. This jug

    He’s watching you.

    Museum enthusiast Mar Dixon who runs the Culture Themes blog with Linda Spurdle, who also works at Birmingham Museums, told Huffington Post UK: “We run a different hashtag every month.

    “With all the fake news happening I was trying to think of another theme and Linda and I thought of George Orwell’s Room 101 and let people put things in from museums they don’t like.

    “Not hate but are more scared of or don’t understand.”

    The pair try and come up with a creative way to celebrate museums across the world every month and in January managed to get #museumselfie trending in several countries on Twitter.

    Here’s a gem from that theme.

    It trended so much, Twitter did a moment on it.

    More Museums...

    MORE:newsTwitterart history MuseumsPaintingroald dahlExhibitsRoald Dahl Museum and Story CentreRoom 101

    Conversations