A school has scrapped a controversial playground scheme after they were accused of segregating children who had not paid a donation.

Wednesbury Oak Academy in Tipton, West Midlands, had previously asked parents for a voluntary donation of £6 per child to purchase new play equipment.

When the scheme was launched on Wednesday 3 January, children who had not paid the £6 were not allowed to play on the new equipment.

Outraged parents created a petition to cancel the scheme, gaining 1,500 signatures and the board of governors then announced the scheme would be ditched.

In a statement to HuffPost UK, the Chair of Governors said: “We have listened to the concerns raised and will be ending the scheme with immediate effect.

“We are a school that believes in putting our children at the heart of everything we do.”