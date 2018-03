Sean Spicer has become a household name over the last couple of months, possibly not for the reasons he would hope however.

From his unorthodox use of props to getting food stuck in his teeth, he’s been a constant source of amusement but has also been a bit evasive on topics such as when he lost his virginity and how he gets Trump to sleep at night.

Finally, US comedy host Seth Meyers has asked him all the questions you’ve needed to know the answers to.

Kind of.