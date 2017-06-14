The number of children who have missed out on their first choice of secondary school in the 2017/18 school year is the highest it has been since 2010.

Figures from the Department for Education show only 83.5% got their first choice secondary school starting September 2017.

In 2016, 84.1% of children got their first choice. In 2010, just 83.1% got their first choice but it had been steadily rising until now.

This year, 94.6% of children got one of their top three secondary school choices. This is down 0.4% since 2016.

There was a total of 562,487 applications made to secondary schools across England this year - the highest number since 2008.