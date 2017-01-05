Selfridges Launches Huge Sustainable Fashion Project In London Store

Selfridges has launched ‘Material World’ in its London Oxford Street store - a new innovation championing innovation in sustainable fashion.

From Monday 9 January to the end of March, the shop’s window displays, product line-up and social media accounts will champion eight ethical brands.

Each designer represents a different material - including leather, denim and wool - and the best practice for their responsible use and manufacture.

Le Kilt

Wool will be represented by Le Kilt – the British label founded by Samantha McCoach, inspired by her kilt-making heritage and the preservation of original techniques.

Viscose will be represented by Vyayama – a New York athleisure label providing an alternative to synthetic yoga wear.

Dick Moby

Plastic will be represented by Dick Moby – beautiful sunglasses, handmade in Italy with 97% recycled acetate and bio-acetate.

Linen will be represented by Kilometre, Paris – a label adding unique and bespoke embroidered designs to classic hand-woven pieces.

Deadwood

Leather will be represented by Swedish label Deadwood – specialists in leather recycling inspired by original vintage styles.

Cotton will be represented by Study NY – advocates of socially and environmentally conscious cotton production.

Tortoise

Denim will be represented by Tortoise Denim – a Californian label setting new standards in denim manufacturing.

Luxury Fibres will be represented by British knitwear label Tengri – presenting a cashmere alternative with their noble yarns, made from yak wool.

