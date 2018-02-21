Serena Williams: 'I Almost Died Giving Birth, What Followed Were 6 Days Of Uncertainty'

Serena Williams has shared an honest account of her traumatic experience of childbirth, and the six days of “uncertainty” that followed.

The 36-year-old professional tennis player, who gave birth to her daughter Olympia in September 2017, said she considers herself “fortunate” because despite having an emergency C-section, the surgery went smoothly.

Williams wrote about her experiences in an article for CNN, while also urging for people to support UNICEF’s Every Child Alive campaign because “every mother, everywhere, regardless of race or background deserves to have a healthy pregnancy and birth”.

“I almost died after giving birth to my daughter, Olympia,” Williams wrote. “While I had a pretty easy pregnancy, my daughter was born by emergency C-section after her heart rate dropped dramatically during contractions.

“Before I knew it, Olympia was in my arms. It was the most amazing feeling I’ve ever experienced in my life. But what followed just 24 hours after giving birth were six days of uncertainty.”