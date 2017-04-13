Shay Neary has teamed up with a plus-size fashion brand to provide style advice for the transgender community.
The plus-size transgender model, 28, collaborated with Yours Clothing following customer feedback that noted the lack of fashion guidance for transgender shoppers.
“Presentation is important, but I’m not saying that you have to impress anyone, except yourself,” said Neary, who models the brand’s spring/summer 2017 collection.
“Putting yourself together each day, will help you get through your day better. Knowing that you look good and feel great - can change an entire day.”
”Your smile is your best accessory,” added Neary. “Always remember - no matter what you’re wearing - a smile makes the look.
“Your comfort in that outfit and level of love for it will show. Love yourself, and let your personality show.”
Neary hit the big time in 2016 when she became the first out, transgender model to have her own campaign with American plus-size brand Coverstory and she has spoken openly about her wish to see more diversity among transgender and plus-size models.
“Sometimes finding yourself takes a long time,” she said. “Transitioning teaches us to become ourselves. But we sometimes forget who we were.
“There are days where I don’t wear makeup and wear relaxed clothing. I don’t look like my normal fem-bot self. That’s OK!
“We are constantly changing, so you aren’t meant to always look the same. Get comfortable with the not so pretty and the confidence will start to blossom.”
In terms of fashion advice Neary cautions: “Finding shoes in bigger sizes can be difficult - Don’t be stressed, lots of cisgender women have large feet. My advice is to own one pair of statement shoes, wear with minimal outfits and let them shine bright.”
Neary believes “lingerie is simple” - with the right advice.
“If you don’t know your bra size, find someone who can measure you,” she said.
“Your undergarments are the base of any outfit, they have to fit appropriately.”
