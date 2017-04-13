Shay Neary has teamed up with a plus-size fashion brand to provide style advice for the transgender community.

The plus-size transgender model, 28, collaborated with Yours Clothing following customer feedback that noted the lack of fashion guidance for transgender shoppers.

“Presentation is important, but I’m not saying that you have to impress anyone, except yourself,” said Neary, who models the brand’s spring/summer 2017 collection.

“Putting yourself together each day, will help you get through your day better. Knowing that you look good and feel great - can change an entire day.”