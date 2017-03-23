This Smartphone App Can Test The Quality Of Your Sperm At Home

A smartphone app has been developed that is able to anaylse sperm samples at home, meaning men would no longer be required to visit specialist clinics for testing. Developers say that the inexpensive device - which currently does not have a name - would be as easy, fast and private as supermarket pregnancy tests, and they hope it will be available in the next few years.

Eraxion via Getty Images

More than 45 million couples worldwide are affected by infertility, and more than 40 per cent of these are partly because of male infertility, according to the Boston-based research team. Despite the prevalence of male fertility being almost equal to their female counterparts, the access to male testing is seriously limited. This is due to a number of factors including social stigma surrounding the process and high costs of microscope-based testing and computer analysis.

Science Translational Medicine Journal