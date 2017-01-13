Snow may have made another appearance on Friday but Londoners were less than convinced by the exceptionally light dusting.

Snow fell on Thursday evening and Friday morning around the capital, with the home counties getting a thicker layer.

But very little snow settled in London, prompting many to voice their scepticism...

Snow continues to cause chaos in Peckham, South East London. pic.twitter.com/acG2yZkXjs — James Stewart (@jamsstew) January 13, 2017

Dear Londoners, i love you but I was in London today, that wasn't snow, that was very thick cloudy rain, not snow #northernsnowispropersnow — Kate Bottley (@revkatebottley) January 12, 2017

1.Less than 0.0001mm snow in London



2.Reports coming in of stranded passengers singing National Anthem & turning parks into allotments — Train Guard (@ConductorSam) January 12, 2017

london is so beautiful in the snow pic.twitter.com/FZrB6yxHXG — Hannah Jewell (@hcjewell) January 12, 2017

Others further afield were also similarly unruffled by the Snowmageddon...

So, whilst much of the country has snow, here's Long Eaton's pathetic attempt at keeping up. Might have to stay indoors #Derbyshire #uksnow pic.twitter.com/vMMP7z5QpK — Ian Redfern (@redfern_ian) January 13, 2017

While some still didn’t appear to be taking the threat of dreaded THUNDERSNOW seriously.

Incredible scenes of devastation.

DAMN YOU THUNDERSNOW!!! pic.twitter.com/MEQfWL3jAi — joe heenan (@joeheenan) January 12, 2017

Thoughts with everyone suffering #thundersnow in London. Shocking pictures coming through. pic.twitter.com/ghMsxDOmn7 — Muriel Gray (@ArtyBagger) January 12, 2017

@ArtyBagger Must be hell. They're having to make alt travel arrangements and everything. pic.twitter.com/HyC358Hor8 — maggie vaughan (@maggivaughan) January 12, 2017

Further north though there was actually a proper blanket of snow, with some travel disruption caused in parts of Scotland due to the weather.

Roads in in the Scottish Borders, Perthshire and the Highlands have been affected by bad weather, according to the BBC.

Meanwhile the Environment Agency had 175 flood warnings in place, including 13 severe warnings, which denote a danger to life, in place for the east coast of England and one in Somerset.

The evacuation of the village of Jaywick in Essex also began on Friday, due to fears of an east coast storm surge.