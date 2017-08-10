SNP MP Calls For Cross-Party Alliance To Defeat Hard Brexit

The SNP’s Europe spokesman has appealed to other parties in remain-voting Scotland to block hard Brexit in Westminster.

Stephen Gethins has called on Scotland’s 13 Tory and seven Labour MPs to join the SNP’s 35 MPs in a Commons bid to keep the UK in the single market.

He said if Scottish MPs were to form an alliance and UK Labour MPs switched to back single market membership, the Government, which is reliant on a Tory-DUP majority of six, could be defeated.