Standing Instead Of Sitting All Day Could Help You Lose Weight

We already know sitting all day can have a negative impact on your spine and circulation, but new research suggests it could also be affecting your weight.

Standing instead of sitting for six hours a day could help people lose 5.5 pounds in one year, which equates to 22 pounds (1.6 stone) over four years, the study found.

Researchers from the Mayo Clinic pointed out people in Europe currently spend between 3.2 hours and 6.8 hours per day sitting, while American adults spend more than seven hours per day sitting on average.

They added that this sedentary behaviour has been blamed for contributing to the obesity epidemic, heart disease and diabetes, but standing more frequently could make a difference.