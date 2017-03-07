Professor Stephen Hawking, no stranger to doom-laden prophecies, has said mankind’s hope of survival may lie in a new form of world government - so long as it’s not headed by Jeremy Corbyn. In an interview with The Times, the physicist argued the future of humanity faces existential challenges from threats such as climate change and artificial intelligence. He said: “We need to be quicker to identify such threats and act before they get out of control. This might mean some form of world government.

NIKLAS HALLE'N via Getty Images Professor Stephen Hawking, seen above at the launch of The Leverhulme Centre for the Future of Intelligence last October, has called for Jeremy Corbyn to stand down as Labour leader

“But that might become a tyranny. All this may sound a bit doom-laden but I am an optimist. I think the human race will rise to meet these challenges.” But as to who should lead this global government, Hawking was unequivocal about the Labour leader’s chances.

“I regard Corbyn as a disaster,” he said. “His heart is in the right place and many of his policies are sound but he has allowed himself to be portrayed as a left-wing extremist. “I think he should step down for the sake of the party.”

Hawking added that he would vote for him but to do so would probably be futile. Hawking has often been pessimistic about humanity’s future. Last year he warned we could be wiped out in the next 1,000 years, unless we colonise another planet.

