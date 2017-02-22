All Sections
    • NEWS
    22/02/2017 16:30 GMT | Updated 23/02/2017 13:20 GMT

    Stoke-On-Trent Central By-Election: Odds, Polls, Candidates And Results Time

    Stoke goes to the polls on Thursday.

    The constituents of Stoke-on-Trent Central are set to go to the polls on Thursday to choose a new MP following the resignation of Labour’s Tristram Hunt.

    Hunt, who quit in January, is taking up a post as director of the Victoria & Albert Museum in London.

    Ukip leader Paul Nuttall is the highest-profile figure running for the seat, although Labour’s Gareth Snell is currently favourite to win.

    Christopher Furlong via Getty Images
    Ukip leader Paul Nuttall is running in the Stoke-on-Trent Central by-election

    Ukip came second in the constituency in the last general election with 7,041 votes to Labour’s 12,220.

    The party will be hoping to capitalise on Stoke’s strong Brexit vote - the constituency recorded the highest proportion of those who voted to leave the European Union in the referendum.

    When is the Stoke by-election?

    The by-election will take place on Thursday 23 February.

    When do the polls open?

    Polling stations open 7am and close at 10pm on Thursday.

    Who are the candidates?

    • Mohammed Yaqub Akram - independent candidate

    • Zulfiqar Ali - Liberal Democrats

    • Jack Brereton - Conservatives

    • The Incredible Flying Brick - Official Monster Raving Loony Party

    • Adam Colclough - Green Party

    • Godfrey Davies - Christian Peoples Alliance

    • Barbara Fielding - independent candidate

    • David Furness - British National Party Local People First

    • Paul Nuttall - Ukip

    • Gareth Snell - Labour

    Bloomberg via Getty Images
    Labour candidate Gareth Snell is currently favourite to win the by-election

    What are the latest odds?

    According to Ladbrokes...

    • Labour 8/5

    • Ukip 2/1

    • Conservatives 10/1

    • Liberal Democrats 50/1

    • Greens 500/1

    When will the result be announced?

    Counting will begin once polling stations have closed and the result is expected some time early on Friday.

    Conversations