Len Goodman might not be on this year’s ‘Strictly Come Dancing’, but at least he has his new quiz show to keep us entertained, right?
Errrrm, well not quite.
After quitting the BBC dance series last year, Len signed up to present the BBC quiz show ‘Partners In Rhyme’.
But after launching just weeks ago, Len’s new show has been bumped from the TV listings by his old show.
Ouch.
‘Partners In Rhyme’, which sees contestants and celebs trying to identify a rhyming phrase from visual clues, was due to run for six episodes but only managed five after BBC bosses decided to end its run early to make way for ‘Strictly’.
A source told The Sun: “It just didn’t make sense to have his new show directly before the show he used to be on. Obviously, producers are hoping for fans to focus on new head judge Shirley Ballas.
“Len is hugely popular but Partners In Rhyme hasn’t been the huge hit everyone hoped.”
Quiz show ‘Pointless Celebrities’ has replaced the episode in the TV listings.
A BBC spokesperson said: “The final episode of this run of Partners In Rhyme has been moved in the schedules, as the BBC begins to accommodate the return of Strictly Come Dancing.
They added: “Have no fear, more of Len’s rhymes are near, he’ll be back on your telly before the end of the year.”
See what they did there?
The songs and dances for this Saturday’s first ‘Strictly’ live show have now been revealed - and we’re set to be treated to an array of styles, both musically and in the choreography.
All 15 celebrity contestants will take to the dancefloor with their professional dancers for the first time in what is promised to be a spectacular 2 hour launch show.
‘Strictly Come Dancing’ airs on BBC One on Saturday at 6.25pm.