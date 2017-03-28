‘The Chase’ star Mark Labbett has admitted he’s not averse to a stint on a future series of ‘Strictly Come Dancing’, though there’s one thing holding him back.
Mark made the revelation during a recent episode of the ITV quiz show, after answering a question about ‘Strictly’.
Host Bradley Walsh asked The Beast whether he’d ever fancy his chances, to which the 6’7” Chaser said: “I’d love to. Have they got anyone tall enough for me to dance with?”
When Bradley pointed out that the “lifts” might be more of an issue, he insisted: “That’s the easy part for me.”
Last year, Mark was heavily rumoured to be heading into the ‘Celebrity Big Brother’ house, after fans suspected that a silhouette of one of the contestants matched to his.
It later transpired that the silhouette actually belonged to actor James Cosmo, though Mark later admitted he’d be up for ‘CBB’, but only if the price was right.
Months later, he confessed to having been offered a spot on ‘I’m A Celebrity’, but turned it down as he thinks the strict rations that contestants have to live on would be too hard for him to live on.
Earlier this month, he and his fellow ‘Chase’ stars rose to victory on ‘Let’s Sing And Dance For Comic Relief’, when they performed a medley of songs from ‘The Wizard Of Oz’, with Mark playing the Cowardly Lion.
Meanwhile, celebs currently slated to be appearing on the next series of ‘Strictly’ include ‘Gogglebox’ stars Steph and Dom Parker, Paralympian Ellie Simmonds and former ‘EastEnders’ star Samantha Womack.
‘The Chase’ airs weekdays from 5pm on ITV.