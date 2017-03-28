‘The Chase’ star Mark Labbett has admitted he’s not averse to a stint on a future series of ‘Strictly Come Dancing’, though there’s one thing holding him back.

Mark made the revelation during a recent episode of the ITV quiz show, after answering a question about ‘Strictly’.

Host Bradley Walsh asked The Beast whether he’d ever fancy his chances, to which the 6’7” Chaser said: “I’d love to. Have they got anyone tall enough for me to dance with?”

When Bradley pointed out that the “lifts” might be more of an issue, he insisted: “That’s the easy part for me.”