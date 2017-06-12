Following his shock loss, bookies are tipping the former Liberal Democrat to follow in Ed Balls ’ footsteps by signing up to appear on the BBC show.

Nick Clegg may have lost his seat in his Parliament during last week’s General Election, but things could actually be looking up for the former MP.

Betway is offering odds of 5/1 for fans who fancy a flutter on Nick signing up.

Their spokesperson Alan Alger, said: “Nick Clegg may be struggling to get over losing his seat but the former Lib Dem leader won’t be short of any potential job offers in the coming months.

“We’re 5/1 for his career to take an unlikely twist and appear on Strictly later this year, while other ex-MPs Alex Salmond and Nigel Farage have also entered the betting.”

Ousted Scottish National Party MP Alex is 10/1 to get his dancing shoes on while UKIP’s Nigel is 14/1.

‘Strictly’ helped Ed turn things around after he lost his role as an MP in the 2015 General Election and by 2017, many fans were calling him to run for parliament again.

While he may not have been the most skilled dancer of the bunch in last year’s series, there’s no doubting that he was the most entertaining.

And do you know what that means? Yes. Here’s the video of his ‘Gangnam Style’ routine. Y’know, for old times’ sake: