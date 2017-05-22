Success Of Progressive Alliance Will Be Down To The Greens, Says Jonathan Bartley

NIKLAS HALLE'N via Getty Images

Any Progressive Alliance success at next month’s election will be down to Green Party candidates ‘showing leadership’, co-leader Jonathan Bartley has claimed. At the launch of the Greens’ manifesto on Monday, Bartley and leadership colleague Caroline Lucas were asked what success on June 8 would look like. “Despite the fact the Labour leader and Lib Dem leader did not respond to our letter [about a Progressive Alliance] at the start of the campaign, there is an insurrection going on,” said Bartley. “In 30 seats around the country Green candidates have shown leadership and stood aside and if there are wins in those seats, it’ll be the Greens what won it, let’s be absolutely clear.”

NIKLAS HALLE'N via Getty Images Caroline Lucas and Jonathan Bartley at the launch of the 'Green Guarantee'.

Green candidates in several key marginal seats, including Chester and Ealing Central and Acton, stood aside and asked their supporters to back Labour’s candidates. But the party has also accused both Labour and the Lib Dems of a ‘betrayal’, after they refused to get behind the Progressive Alliance as a full electoral pact. Bartley added: “This election is the beginning, not the end. We’re looking at a system which is creaking under the strains. “The system has not caught up. The Green Party is ahead of the curve. But it is clear that things are heading in the right direction. This is the start of a very important process and I am proud of the party for making that stand.” Launching their 23-page manifesto, or ‘Green Guarantee’ at an office block for creative start up businesses in central London, Bartley and Lucas said their election pledges offered hope at a time of uncertainty. Among their key pledges is offering the British public a ‘ratification referendum’ - a second vote on any final Brexit deal before leaving the EU.

PA Archive/PA Images The Greens stood down in Ealing Central and Acton and endorsed Labour candidate Rupa Huq.