Sunday Show Round-Up: Mordaunt Predicts Brexit 'Meat' As Soubry Warns Labour-Tory Alliance Could Reject Deal

“What the public want is, they want the vision. They want some meat on the bones, and that’s what they’re going to get,” says @PennyMordaunt on the Prime Minister's upcoming Brexit speech pic.twitter.com/9Qqx51kzJI — BrexitCentral (@BrexitCentral) February 11, 2018

Mordaunt used her appearance on Marr to deny Brexiteers like her had misled voters into thinking leaving the EU would be easy. “No one thought it was going to be a walk in the park,” she said. The development secretary also denied the process was ripping the Tory party apart. “The parliamentary party and the cabinet are behind the prime minister. We are tying to get the best deal possible for the UK,” she said. The government will bid to regain the initiative with a series of top level speeches by the prime minister and senior cabinet colleagues in the coming weeks. Mordaunt said: “What the public want, is they want the vision and they want some meat on the bones, and this what they are going to get.” Asked if she was still “chipper” about Brexit given its difficulties, Mordaunt added: “I am.” Marr was heard congratulating his guest after her solid performance. “That was very good,” he told her. The polite acknowledgment inevitably led to a burst of Twitter conspiracy theories demanding to know why the BBC interviewer was being nice to someone on his programme.

#Peston asks @DavidGauke, has the PM silenced her Chancellor when it comes to Brexit? pic.twitter.com/ioUYzkMOgG — Peston on Sunday (@pestononsunday) February 11, 2018

David Gauke meanwhile used his appearance on ITV’s Peston on Sunday to reject accusations that Philip Hammond had been gagged. “He’s not part of the set of speeches that have been outlined today, but that doesn’t mean the chancellor is not expressing his views both internally in the cabinet conversations but also externally. He is setting out his views.” the justice secretary said. “I don’t think there’s anything in this, that there is any kind of plot to gag a particular faction of ministers. I don’t think that’s a fair characterisation at all.”

Remain cheerleaders Anna Soubry and Chuka Umunna used a joint appearance on the Marr sofa to warn May that a Labour and pro-EU Tory alliance could defeat her Brexit plan. Soubry said she was convinced there is a Commons majority against the UK leaving the customs union and single market. Asked if Brexit will actually go ahead, she added: “I genuinely don’t know what is going to happen.” Told it looked like she was closer politically to Labour’s Umunna than she was to her Tory backbench colleague Jacob Rees-Mogg, Soubry told Marr: “I’m not denying that.” Over Peston, May was given a prod from the Brexiteer flank. Former Northern Ireland secretary Theresa Villiers said she only “might” be prepared to support the prime minister’s final Brexit deal.

Theresa Villiers says she “might” be prepared to support the Prime Minister’s final Brexit deal depending on the context #Peston pic.twitter.com/oJUTfrVWYn — Peston on Sunday (@pestononsunday) February 11, 2018

Speaking to Peston, John McDonnell attempted to clarify what Labour means when it says it wants the UK to be a member of a customs union not the customs union. The shadow chancellor said his plan would mean the UK could “influence the trade deals” negotiated by the EU. “If the argument is if we remain in the customs union like like Turkey you don’t have that same level of influence,” he said.

McDonnell, as Jeremy Corbyn has done previously, refused to rule out Labour supporting a second referendum. But he added: “I think better we have a general election.” Earlier on Marr, shadow communities secretary Andrew Gwynne denied Labour’s position was confusing. “Actually what we’ve got is quite a coherent position,” he said. “The Labour Party policy is we don’t take anything off the table. We want the benefits of the single market and tariff-free access and a Customs Union with the EU.”

.@GwynneMP says Labour have "quite a coherent position" on #Brexit.



He says Labour wants a transitional period that accepts being part of the single market and customs union, which will act as a "bridge" to the new relationship we will have with the EU post #Brexit #marr pic.twitter.com/oXuipXCYAM — The Andrew Marr Show (@MarrShow) February 11, 2018

McDonnell also got into a lively spat with fellow Peston guest Alastair Campbell over Labour’s Brexit policy. As the pair shouted over each other, McDonnell accused Campbell of “macho” politics.

Fair to say @johnmcdonnellMP and @campbellclaret are not quite on the same page when it comes to @UKLabour's approach to Brexit... #Peston pic.twitter.com/ATDMY1Z2A1 — Peston on Sunday (@pestononsunday) February 11, 2018

And the shadow chancellor came up with what he himself acknowledged was a “counter initiative” argument as to why it was a good thing Labour wasn’t leaping ahead in the polls. “We need something like this to say every vote has to be won,” he said. “I don’t think any of us have been swaggering.”