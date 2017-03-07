Scientists Are Using Sunlight To Turn Water Into Fuel

It might sound like a biblical proposition, but turning water into fuel could soon become a reality as a team of scientists have discovered materials to enable the conversion process. And this isn’t just for use on a small scale, if the experiments continue to be successful, the experts suggest this could be a long-term commercially viable alternative to replacing coal, oil and other finite fossil fuels.

Caltech

For the last four decades researchers have been looking at the potential of so-called solar fuels, renewable sources created using only sunlight, water and carbon dioxide – the eco-friendly dream. Although the list of ingredients may be simple enough, the key to producing any of these target fuels (the highly flammable hydrogen gas or hydrocarbon fuels) requires the water molecules to be broken down into their component oxygen and hydrogen atoms.