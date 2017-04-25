Tamara Ecclestone has sparked yet another debate after posting a photo of herself breastfeeding her three-year-old daughter.

The 32-year-old shared the tender mother-daughter snap on Instagram, showing her holding Sophia who was sat beside her feeding.

“Nothing but love,” the mum wrote on Monday 24 April.

As usual, fans debated whether or not Ecclestone should have posted the photo online.

“Why can’t you just keep these moments between you and your daughter private?” one person wrote. “She’s going to hate you for it when she’s older.”