“Fed up” teachers are reportedly using bodycams, as worn by police, in an attempt to combat unruly pupil behaviour. Crime justice researcher Tom Ellis told the Guardian that teachers in two state secondary schools are testing the devices in a three-month experiment to tackle “low-level background disorder”. The cameras are already used in a number of schools in the US. Worn on the chest, the technology films continually, but only records the encrypted footage when teachers press a button.

It is believed the footage will be used as evidence to discipline students and to show to parents. “The cameras are not on all the time,” Ellis said. “Where there is a perceived threat to a member of staff or pupil for example, they are used. It’s not like a surveillance camera. “Most schools now have some level of problems with low-level background disorder in classrooms,” he added. “Teachers have become quite fed up with not being able to teach.” A Times Education Supplement survey of more than 600 teachers released today showed that two-thirds (66 percent) would feel “safer” in the classroom if everything was recorded. A further 38 percent said they would be prepared to wear bodycams in the classroom. The devices are currently used by police in the UK, with the Metropolitan Police handing out thousands of the cameras to frontline police officers in October.

The footage will be used as evidence when disciplining pupils