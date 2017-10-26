The Daily Telegraph has admitted its story suggesting the University of Cambridge was being “forced” to drop white writers from its curriculum was inaccurate, as the black student who featured on its front page spoke out after suffering “racist and sexist abuse” as a result.

The newspaper on Thursday offered a ‘clarification’ after Lola Olufemi, the women’s officer at Cambridge University Student Union, was among dozens of students to sign an open letter to the university’s English department calling for non-white authors and “postcolonial thought” to be “meaningfully” incorporated into the current syllabus.

But many took issue with how Olufemi was singled out in the Telegraph’s coverage, and later followed up by other media, despite the letter being signed by many others.