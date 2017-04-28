The Duchess of Cambridge And Prince William's Most Stylish Couple Moments Ever

Congratulations to Prince William and the Duchess of Cambridge, who celebrate their sixth wedding anniversary on 29 April.
Their beautiful royal wedding took place in 2011 at London’s Westminster Abbey and they’ve been in wedded bliss ever since.
To celebrate their anniversary, we’re looking back at their most stylish couple moments over the years.
Attending the Easter Day service at St. George's Chapel, the Duchess wore an outfit by Catherine Walker and the Duke opted for a navy blue suit and monochrome tie.
Attending a meeting with French President François Hollande at the Elysee Palace in Paris, the Duchess wore a bottle green coat by Catherine Walker and the Duke opted for a navy blue suit and patterned tie.
Attending a dinner at the British Embassy in Paris, the Duchess looked elegant in an icy blue Jenny Packham and the Duke wore a black tuxedo.
Posing in front of the Eiffel tower as they visit a 'Les Voisins in Action' event, the Duchess opted to wear Parisian label Chanel and the Duke wore a dark grey suit with a red tie, which complimented the detailing in Kate's outfit.
Standing on the balcony of Buckingham Palace for the Trooping the Colour, the Duchess wore an outfit by Alexander McQueen (the same one she wore for Charlotte's christening) and a hat by Philip Treacy, and the Duke wore the regiment uniform.
Attending Royal Ascot at the Ascot Racecourse. Both the Duke and the Duchess wore elegant headwear. The Duchess opted for a Dolce & Gabbana lace dress and a fascinator by Jane Taylor.
Posing in front of the Taj Mahal in Agra, India, the Duchess chose a striking shift by Naeem Khan.
The two later recreated a famous photo of William's late mother, Princess Diana, sitting alone on a marble bench in front of the Monument of Love.
Attending the Royal Film Performance of 'Spectre' at London's Royal Albert Hall.
William gave the guys black-tie goals, while the Duchess stunned in an ice-blue Jenny Packham gown.
Posing at Auckland Harbour in New Zealand. Dressed down in nautical-themed outfits, the royal couple proved they can do low-key dressing too, with the Duchess wrapping up in a £79.99 blazer from Zara.
Attending the Tusk Conservation Awards at The Royal Society in London. The Duchess sparkled in a silver Jenny Packham gown, while William looked dapper in a Tuxedo.
The couple showed us power dressing at its finest at an official engagement. The Duchess donned her favourite Stuart Weitzman cork wedges - one of her most recycled fashion items.
Arriving at a charity event for Absolute Return for Kids, ARK, in London.
The Duchess of Cambridge glowed in a Jenny Packham gown, while Prince William kept things classic once again.