All Sections
News
Politics
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Tech
Parents
Video
FEATURED
MORE
Terms | Privacy Policy

COPYRIGHT

EDITION
UK
  • عربي (Arabic)
  • Australia
  • Brasil
  • Canada
  • Deutschland
  • España
  • France
  • Ελλάδα (Greece)
  • India
  • Italia
  • 日本 (Japan)
  • 한국 (Korea)
  • Maghreb
  • México
  • Québec (en français)
  • South Africa
  • United States
    • STYLE
    28/04/2017 10:12 BST

    The Duchess of Cambridge And Prince William's Most Stylish Couple Moments Ever

    To celebrate their 6th wedding anniversary on 29 April.

    Congratulations to Prince William and the Duchess of Cambridge, who celebrate their sixth wedding anniversary on 29 April. 

    Their beautiful royal wedding took place in 2011 at London’s Westminster Abbey and they’ve been in wedded bliss ever since. 

    To celebrate their anniversary, we’re looking back at their most stylish couple moments over the years. 

    • April 2017
      WPA Pool via Getty Images
      Attending the Easter Day service at St. George's Chapel, the Duchess wore an outfit by Catherine Walker and the Duke opted for a navy blue suit and monochrome tie.
    • March 2017
      Antoine Gyori - Corbis via Getty Images
      Attending a meeting with French President François Hollande at the Elysee Palace in Paris, the Duchess wore a bottle green coat by Catherine Walker and the Duke opted for a navy blue suit and patterned tie. 
    • March 2017
      Pool/Samir Hussein via Getty Images
      Attending a dinner at the British Embassy in Paris, the Duchess looked elegant in an icy blue Jenny Packham and the Duke wore a black tuxedo.
    • March 2017
      Pool via Getty Images
      Posing in front of the Eiffel tower as they visit a 'Les Voisins in Action' event, the Duchess opted to wear Parisian label Chanel and the Duke wore a dark grey suit with a red tie, which complimented the detailing in Kate's outfit.
    • June 2016
      Zak Hussein - Corbis via Getty Images
      Standing on the balcony of Buckingham Palace for the Trooping the Colour, the Duchess wore an outfit by Alexander McQueen (the same one she wore for Charlotte's christening) and a hat by Philip Treacy, and the Duke wore the regiment uniform. 
    • June 2016
      Alan Crowhurst via Getty Images
      Attending Royal Ascot at the Ascot Racecourse. Both the Duke and the Duchess wore elegant headwear. The Duchess opted for a Dolce & Gabbana lace dress and a fascinator by Jane Taylor.
    • April 2016
      Anadolu Agency/Getty Images
      Posing in front of the Taj Mahal in Agra, India, the Duchess chose a striking shift by Naeem Khan.

      The two later recreated a famous photo of William's late mother, Princess Diana, sitting alone on a marble bench in front of the Monument of Love.
    • October 2015
      Julian Parker via Getty Images
      Attending the Royal Film Performance of 'Spectre' at London's Royal Albert Hall.

      William gave the guys black-tie goals, while the Duchess stunned in an ice-blue Jenny Packham gown.
    • April 2014
      Getty Images
      Posing at Auckland Harbour in New Zealand. Dressed down in nautical-themed outfits, the royal couple proved they can do low-key dressing too, with the Duchess wrapping up in a £79.99 blazer from Zara.
    • September 2013
      Getty Images
      Attending the Tusk Conservation Awards at The Royal Society in London. The Duchess sparkled in a silver Jenny Packham gown, while William looked dapper in a Tuxedo.
    • September 2012
      Getty Images
      The couple showed us power dressing at its finest at an official engagement. The Duchess donned her favourite Stuart Weitzman cork wedges - one of her most recycled fashion items.
    • June 2011
      Associated Press
      Arriving at a charity event for Absolute Return for Kids, ARK, in London.  

      The Duchess of Cambridge glowed in a Jenny Packham gown, while Prince William kept things classic once again.

     

     

    SEE ALSO

    MORE:styleFashionCelebrity Styleduchess of cambridgePrince Williamduke of cambridge

    Conversations