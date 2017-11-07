The Labour Party Is Recruiting More Staff To Deal With Complaints

Labour is taking on more staff to deal with complaints in the wake of a series of sexual harassment allegations in Westminster.

Two new investigations officers are being hired to work in the disputes team, part of the party’s compliance unit, which upholds its rules.

According to the job advert, the new recruits “will assist in the investigations relating to individual Labour Party members or groups of members which may lead to disciplinary proceedings or other interventions by the national or regional parties”.

Also on the list of current vacancies is a disputes officer, and a maternity cover contract for a head of internal governance, which deals with “ensuring that the rules and constitution of the Labour Party are upheld by advising staff members on any constitutional matters and managing all NEC involvement”.

A Labour source told HuffPost UK: “This is a sign of how seriously the party is taking this issue and ensuring it has the capacity to deal with complaints of all natures - from harassment to anti-semitism.