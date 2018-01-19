The Waugh Zone Friday January 19, 2018

Boris Johnson has shown once more why his admirers think he’s a breath of fresh air and why his critics think he’s a showboating idiot. Yes, the Foreign Secretary raised the idea with French President Emmanuel Macron yesterday of a 22-mile bridge over the English Channel. At the Sandhurst summit, Bojo made clear to Macron that a new fixed link between the UK and France was needed. A source close to him said: “It’s crazy that two of the biggest economies in the world are connected by one railway line when they are only 20 miles apart”. Several hacks present for the briefing added that the source then claimed Macron had replied: “I agree, let’s do it.”

Of course, Boris has form on grand projets. As London Mayor, his new Routemaster buses were hugely expensive and overheated in summer. His cable car over the Thames is seen by critics as another very costly personal folly, heading from nowhere in particular to nowhere in general and taking few passengers. His idea of a new island airport off the coast of Kent has been ridiculed by many, including many ministers. His ‘garden bridge’ plan (inspired by Joanna Lumley and underwritten by George Osborne) was killed off by Sadiq Khan as a costly indulgence that wasted £37m in public money just for a feasibility study.

Yet some voters quite like the idea of politicians coming up with bold new ideas (as long as they don’t cost them too much). The real issue as ever will be practical. Such a bridge would have to be very tall indeed to avoid the huge vessels in the cramped Channel. Building it in one of the busiest shipping lanes in the world “might come with some challenges”, UK Shipping pointed out. It all sounds a bit like Trump’s ‘great big beautiful wall’. On which, the President was last night forced to deny claims by his hard-headed chief of staff John Kelly that his view on the Mexican border wall plan had “evolved”. Kelly claimed Trump had not been “fully informed” when he pledged to build one and make Mexico pay for it. Trump tweeted a slapdown, but he can ill-afford to lose Kelly (who many say is often the only grown-up in the room in the Oval Office).

The real bridge-building yesterday was meant to be between Macron and May. And the PM may be relieved that the ‘Boris Bridge’ (to add to ‘Boris bikes’ and ‘Boris buses’) took some newspaper attention away from the fact that the French President gave a firm ‘Non’ to the idea of the UK having easy access to EU finance regulations. Macron may not have ruled out Boris’s bridge, but he did appear to eat Boris’s cake. After a crafty question from the FT, he made May squirm as he insisted: “If you want access to the single market - including the financial services - be my guest. But it means that you need to contribute to the budget and acknowledge European jurisdiction.” You could sum that up as: ‘Norway, or the highway’. Macron did say some bespoke deal was possible but indicated it would be closer to Ottawa than Oslo. He added the EU cannot display any “hypocrisy” on the issue as to do so “would destroy the single market and its coherence”.