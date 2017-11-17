The Waugh Zone Friday November 17, 2017

David Lidington is one of the great survivors of the past 20 years of the Tory party. A key ally of William Hague during his leadership, he was later protected in Government by his old boss at the Foreign Office despite repeated complaints from Eurosceps that he had ‘gone native’ as Europe Minister. Now Justice Secretary, he retains possibly the best links to EU capitals of anyone in government. But Lidders, as he’s known, also has strong links to those Tory ‘Remainer rebels’ threatening to defeat Theresa May over the Exit Day amendment to the Withdrawal Bill.

And yesterday, Lidington told the Press Gallery lunch something that sounded pretty significant. Asked if ministers were looking at pulling their amendment, he replied “there are various constructive suggestions” from colleagues. The big PR problem for the PM is that she wrote in the Telegraph a week ago today that March 29, 2019 “will be there in black and white on the front page of this historic piece of legislation”. It would be humiliating to totally U-turn on that, but given the Exit Day amendment is only a week old, maybe she could strangle it at birth. No.10 has hardened its stance saying there will be ‘no movement’ on the fixed date. As I wrote yesterday, more likely will be an attempt to buy off Dominic Grieve and others by highlighting the new reserve power to in fact amend Exit Day in extremis (an altered Amendment 383, look it up folks).

The great irony of that Telegraph ‘Mutineers’ splash (and as I say in our podcast this week, it was in fact journalistically brilliant in its use of a broadsheet front page) is it may have undone all the work of the previous week’s exclusive. The Mail, as expected, tried to play catch-up in the treachery stakes yesterday, seizing on Bill Cash’s attack on Tory Remainer ‘colloborators’. Writing in the Times’ Red Box, Antoinette Sandbach hits back: “My family were thrown out by the Nazis, I’m no collaborator”.

Many Remainers suspect the PM was panicked last week into her Exit Day ‘sop to Brexiteers’ in order to bury the bad news of more fundamental sell-outs in the negotiations. David Davis’s speech in Berlin last night hinted at a two-year transition where not much changes, and crucially retains a role for the ECJ (he told the BBC it would start off in the ECJ but end up with a hybrid judge system). And far from telling the EU to ‘go whistle’ (copyright B Johnson) the Brexit divorce bill could go up from the Florence figure. However, the FT reports today the bill it may be 32bn euros, half the original Brussels demand so both sides can claim victory.

The PM is in Sweden today and faces a reality check from Donald Tusk that the UK needs to do more to get a deal next month. The Politico scoop of a leaked paper suggesting we won’t get a ‘bespoke’ trade deal certainly helped Tusk’s case. As ever, the PM is on a tightrope, trying to balance her tiny majority with Brussels’ hardball tactics. She looks wobbly, but will she fall off? In the end, it may all come down to how good she is at spinning the December summit deal to her MPs. Selling well, not ‘selling out’, that’s the key.