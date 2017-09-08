The Waugh Zone Friday September 8, 2017

1. RIGGING HELL

Ever since the general election, Theresa May has faced a real problem at the helm of the UK’s first minority government since the 1970s. Although she cobbled together a deal with the DUP to pass her Queen’s Speech and Budgets, she still ran up against the hard fact that the Conservatives’ lack of a majority would make life very difficult on a daily basis.

The hardest fact of all was that there would be no Tory majority on standing committees, where the guts of all legislation is decided. Under usual rules, their membership is decided strictly in accordance with the result of an election - and the DUP’s 10 MPs mean it just hasn’t the numbers to offer any help in the engine room of the legislature. Well, yesterday Commons Leader Andrea Leadsom revealed a cunning plan: simply produce a motion saying “the Government shall have a majority” on standing committees.

HuffPost UK got hold of the motion last night (it has this morning finally been published online), and boy did it provoke a backlash. Jeremy Corbyn said it was ”an unprecedented attempt to rig Parliament and grab power by a Conservative government with no majority and no mandate”. Shadow Commons Leader Valerie Vaz told us May was trying “to sideline opposition in Parliament by rigging the committee system so that they are guaranteed a majority they didn’t secure at the ballot box”.

The Government had hoped few would spot the ruse. Leadsom only referred obliquely to “motions relating to House business” yesterday. But they were forced last night to defend the plans, claiming they would achieve “a fair balance” of Tory and Labour, while admitting this was all about ensuring no “unwarranted delays” to its legislation. Here’s one example of how ‘fair’ it would be: Commons officials had recommended that the all-powerful Committee of Selection (that selects MPs for select and standing committees) should have 4 Tory, 4 Labour and 1 SNP among its nine members. But under Leadsom’s plans, there will be 5 Tory and 4 Labour MPs, guaranteeing a Government majority on all decisions.

Get ready for a huge showdown about this on Tuesday night, when the vote will take place. Never before has such an apparently technical bit of Parliamentary procedure looked so significant. It’s about whether May can pass a motion to create a majority that she failed to get in June, and as a result drive through not just her bills, but Statutory Instruments, and Brexit regulations, with no chance of losing. Ministers insist that a Government should be able to avoid guerilla warfare on bill committees. But will some ‘constitutional Tories’ refuse to back the motion on Tuesday? There could be fireworks, whatever the outcome.