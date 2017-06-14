1. THE HOUSE AT POO CORNER

The House of Commons felt like a very different place yesterday. The cheers, back-slapping and smiles on the Labour benches were in such stark contrast to the gloom of the Tories opposite, it was hard to remember which side had emerged with more seats in the general election.

Sitting on the frontbench looking more isolated than ever, Theresa May endured Corbyn’s taunts that he was the one offering ‘strong and stable’ leadership while she presided over a ‘coalition of chaos’. The ‘mood of the House’ is often an intangible, quixotic beast but the power looked to be visibly draining from the PM’s fingers.

The sense that May is now a hostage to the competing wings of her own party is underlined by the very issue on which she was meant to unite it: Brexit. At yesterday’s lengthy Cabinet meeting, ministers made very clear that some kind of cross-party consensus with Labour was needed (a call echoed by David Cameron) and that jobs and business should be the priority. Philip Hammond and Business Secretary Greg Clark are moving the market.

Brexiteer ministers are trying to stand firm and were buoyed by the appointment of backbencher Steve Baker as the new junior Brexit minister. Baker, a formidable organiser, operates under the radar yet as head of the 80-strong Eurosceptic ‘European Research Group’, has more MPs to bring down May than the DUP’s mere 10. Baker was the man who warned ministers ahead of the EU referendum that they were ‘polishing poo’ in attempts to get a decent benefits ban from Brussels. The junior reshuffle will be completed today.

Lots is in flux now. Hilary Benn told Newsnight he wanted the UK to say in the customs union, and the Times reports that’s what Hammond is pushing for too. Others want a Norway-style EFTA deal, but that would mean submitting to the ECJ, a red line for many Tory MPs. Labour’s Barry Gardiner tells the Indy it’s a ‘joke’ to suggest ministers have been in touch, insisting May has to drop her ‘no deal’ rhetoric. Shadow Business Secretary Rebecca Long-Bailey told Today there had to be “some element of free movement”. After the PM’s Maybotic Mexican wave fail at the France-England football match, our team lost 3-2. Is that an omen of things to come when it is 27 v 1?

Ken Clarke on the Today programme at least helped May by saying the French and Germans were wrong to leave ‘the door open’ to the UK reversing Brexit. “We are destined the leave the European Union,” he said, firmly. But Clarke added it was possible to leave with “new regulatory barriers, no new customs barriers…We are in a new situation and the national interest calls for a cross-party approach”. When asked about May’s chances of stabilising her government, Clarke also said ‘she’s alright’ and he couldn’t “conceivably seen anyone else” who could take over as leader. For now.

At least there is some good news for new Work and Pensions Secretary David Gauke: unemployment fell again by 50,000 in the three months to April.