1. VOTE, VOTE, VOTE

The polls opened at 7am and the airwaves have been a politics-free zone, in keeping with strict broadcasting rules for election day. But that hasn’t stopped both parties from using the internet to ram home their Get Out The Vote messages.

On Twitter, Labour has paid for top trend #VoteLabour, but #VoteLabour2017 is trending of its own accord. On Facebook, where the real voters and non-voters tend to live, the Tories have again piled in their wall of cash with ads praising May and dissing Corbyn (in some ways the biggest winners of this whole shebang 50-day political jamboree are Facebook’s profits). The Conservatives are also way ahead in paid ads on Google search (‘Who Should I Vote For?’ prompts a Tory ad right at the top) and YouTube (irritating a whole generation of gaming teenagers who have seen the ‘Corbyn is a Terrorist Sympathiser’ advert on repeat loop).

The only question most people in politics yesterday were asking each other was ‘so, what’s your prediction then?’ Journalists should know by now that our job is not to be Gypsy Fortune Tellers (see below), but to scrutinise, analyse and reveal some of what the politicians don’t want you to know. Yet many candidates and organisers in both parties tell me they simply don’t believe the polls have captured the big shift to the Tories in Labour Leave towns in the north and midlands.

ICM/Guardian’s 12-point Tory lead forecasts a May majority of 93. But drill down and the news could be even worse for Labour: there’s an even larger 23-point lead for May among the key skilled working-class ‘C2’ voters found in many marginal swing seats. YouGov has lost its nerve and predicts a 7-point lead (rather than the hung Parliament it forecast recently). Survation is sticking with its outlier reliance on youth voters and non-voters backing Corbyn: it has Tories on 41%, Labour 40%.

Ian Warren, an elections analyst who worked for Ed Miliband (and who worked on our HuffPost-Edelman focus group in Bury South), has among the most pessimistic outcomes for Labour, forecasting a collapse to 186 seats, a Lib Dem collapse to four seats and a Tory landslide of 124.

What has amazed me in recent weeks however is not just the focus on the polls, despite the 2015 blunders. It’s how many people have been caught out by the oldest trick in the book: expectations management. The Guardian reports today that its poll prediction of a Tory majority of 96 is ‘still short of the landslide many pundits were predicting’. Yet a majority of nearly 100 is bloody huge. If Labour gets the 199 seats that ICM predicts, that’s even less than Michael Foot’s disastrous showing of 209 MPs in 1983.

The real yardstick is not the wild, 22-point Tory leads of the start of this election campaign, it is seven-point lead of the 2015 election. Cameron got 36.9% of the vote, May is regularly on 42% or more.

But ‘share of the vote’ is itself virtually meaningless in a First Past The Post electoral system, which is why all the talk of Corbyn increasing his share makes many Labour candidates tear their hair out. It’s like seeing a football team lose 5-0 but saying ‘ah but they had a fair chunk of possession’. The only stats that matter are goals scored, and seats won.

When losing parties have a disastrous night they often cling to lines about vote share, and normally everyone sees through it. Will that happen tomorrow? In 2010, Gordon Brown had 29% of the vote and 258 seats. In 2015, Ed Miliband increased Labour’s vote to 30.4% but the party’s seats went down to 232 and he didn’t pretend it was anything other than a disaster. In 2017, Jeremy Corbyn could increase Labour’s vote to 32% and still lose yet more seats. The party has drifted further away from power but thanks to the expectations management of Jezza’s “better-than-expected” campaign, his supporters could see that as “progress”. But as Corbyn himself said in Watford yesterday, seats matter.