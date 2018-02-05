The Waugh Zone Monday February 5, 2018

Winter is finally beginning to bite as sub-zero temperatures hit the UK this week. But ministers are still split between those who think life outside the warm embrace of the EU’s customs union will plunge our economy into the deep freeze - and those who think the sunlit uplands beckon once the cold, clammy hand of Brussels is lifted from our buccaneering businesses.

Ahead of the crunch meeting of the Cabinet sub-committee on Brexit this Wednesday, there is at least an emerging consensus that Theresa May has approved a form of words the whole team can live with. It turns out that Liam Fox was not freelancing last week in China when he suggested the UK had to stay out of any form of customs ‘union’.

No.10 sources last night backed him up firmly, declaring: “To put this to rest, we are categorically leaving the customs union… we must also be free to sign those trade deals with the rest of the world.. So it is not our policy to stay in the customs union. It is not our policy to stay in a customs union”. Or, as another senior aide put it to me this morning: “The key point, as the PM said about 15 times last week, is we need to have freedom to sign trade deals”.

Two political imperatives seem to be at work here: May needs the Brexiteers (led by the Jacob Rees-Mogg) on board; the Brexiteers need May in place to avoid a leadership race that could derail Brexit itself. And, crucially, Remainer ministers seem pretty relaxed about the semantic debate, happy that the two options devised are “a customs partnership” or “a highly streamlined customs arrangement”.

As I’ve written before, members of the Cabinet sub-committee prefer its discussions to a full Cabinet as the debate is less about grandstanding and more about finding common positions. The Times reports that there is one compromise in the air, whereby Philip Hammond agrees to trade deals with non-EU states in return for a limited extension of the current customs union. Ministers tell me that Boris is frequently the one in Cabinet who is often a lone voice on Brexit, a factor that could endear him to backbench Eurosceptics in any future leadership race, if he walks out. Few suspect he will actually quit if he doesn’t get what he wants. But will he spring another surprise and prove them all wrong, just as he shocked David Cameron in coming out for Vote Leave in early 2016? We are nearly exactly two years from his fateful announcement back then.

There’s also a suspicion that some Remainers in Cabinet are going along with ‘cake and eat it’ demands of the EU in the full expectation that Brussels will refuse. Some of them think that the word ‘union’ or ‘arrangement’ is irrelevant, as long as the outcome is very similar to today’s frictionless trade with the EU (and are happy for the Brexiteers to have a propaganda ‘victory’ on words, but not on substance). Michel Barnier is in London today for a meeting with David Davis. There’s no press conference, but Barnier’s statement will be worth watching to see his reaction to the UK ruling out ‘a’, as well as ‘the’ customs union. Will he help May to sell a workable solution to her party? Or make life more difficult?