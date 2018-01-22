The Waugh Zone Monday January 22, 2018

Theresa May heads to Davos later this week and, after a bit of a wobble, it looks like she may get a bi-lateral meeting with Donald Trump (though the White House warns talks to end the US Government’s shutdown could prevent him from attending). Today the IMF releases its global outlook and it’s expected to forecast that the world economy is looking rosier than for some time, with the US and China and the EU all powering ahead with strong growth.

Brexiteers will point out that forecasters don’t have a great record of late, and former Treasury minister Jim O’Neill tells the BBC in Davos that he’s ‘almost embarrassed’ that he and other Remainers had kinda predicted the sky would fall in after the Brexit vote. Yet there was a strong whiff of ‘despite Brexit’ to the Goldman Sachs man’s remarks, as he added strong global growth “means the country’s going to be able to cope with Brexit better than certainly somebody like me might have thought some time ago”. Don’t forget O’Neill told a German paper at the start of the year that Brexiteers were ‘clueless’ on economics. May famously jibed at the Davos elite as ‘citizens of nowhere’, but critics like O’Neill say how ironic it is that the EU’s growth looks like a key factor in helping the UK.

As Angela Merkel looks closer to getting a fourth term (thanks to the opposition agreeing coalition talks), there are certainly hopes that 2018 will be calmer than the past two years. Yet for Theresa May, there are still plenty of bumps in the road on Brexit, not least as Brussels hardens its line on a bare-bones trade deal. The FT reports that several Remainer Cabinet ministers want to secure a better deal through ‘Norway-style’ payments to the EU. This cunning plan would not mean any explicit payments for single market access (a red line for Brexiteers), but instead paying ‘over the odds’ for EU science, social and research projects (including in poorer parts of the continent) that otherwise risk being underfunded after Brexit.

Still, the strength of the internal opposition May that faces is underlined by new research which shows 75% of Tory MPs want free movement to endin post-Brexit transition. Anand Menon, director of The UK in a Changing Europe think tank, also says in his blog for HuffPost that the survey found a fresh contrast between Tory MPs’ views and those of economists. Just 37% expect an uptick in the economic picture this year, but over the long-term 89% believe it will get better over the next decade after Brexit. Will it be that long before the public decides if they’ve really ‘had enough’ of experts? Or before their faith is restored in them?