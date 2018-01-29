The Waugh Zone Monday January 29, 2018

In his own inimitable way, Donald Trump put his finger on it: “You know, for a couple of years, you have very strong lack of being able to do things”. In his interview with Piers Morgan, the US President was referring to the UK’s post-Brexit ‘status quo’ transition period that so infuriates many Eurosceptic MPs. But even away from Brexit, some of Theresa May’s most critical backbenchers think a ‘very strong lack of being able to do things’ is a neat way to describe her lack of leadership skills, near-zero connection with the public, botched reshuffle, policy stagnation and failure of vision.

The growing unease among Eurosceptics over ‘Brexit in name only’, plus the slow realisation among others that May is a drag-anchor on winning the next election, makes for a lethal cocktail of dissent. Backbench rebel Heidi Allen tweeted yesterday that “the old guard hangs on in and doesn’t understand why we need to change…get a grip and lead”. Backbencher Rob Halfon told the BBC: “We need to have less policy-making by tortoise and (more) policy-making by lion.” Or as one former minister put it to me: “After the reshuffle, more people now see just how shit she really is at all this”. Johnny Mercer MP said there was a risk of a Corbyn government “if we don’t get our shit together”. Jacob Rees-Mogg told Robert Peston “I am biting my tongue on the personality question”. He meant Philip Hammond, but has also rather ominously been hinting that May herself is not indispensable: “The leader is important but the party is more important. Brexit is more important than anyone other than the Queen.”

So is the PM’s future in No10 really at risk? Well, one senior MP joked to me yesterday that her trip to China this week had echoes of “Thatcher in Paris, 1990, while the cat’s away..” (don’t forget the ex-PM was in France at the height of the Tory rebellion against her back in London, just before she was ousted). Former Tory chairman Grant Shapps made plain yesterday that one way out of all this for May would be to announce she would not fight the 2022 general election. She could at a stroke call the bluff of her potential successors, none of whom is yet ready and all of whom would have to line up behind a form of words that supported her. David Cameron himself had sent a similar signal and despite an initial flurry it hadn’t undermined his authority, the argument goes. May could buy herself some time to get to at least 2019 and Brexit Day or even beyond to 2021, it’s claimed.

Only Sir Graham Brady, the chair of the backbench 1922 Committee, knows just how close we are to the fateful 48 Tory MPs letters needed to automatically trigger a vote of confidence in May. I’m told more want to submit letters today, even though some colleague are asking them to hold off to see if May does indeed announce she won’t fight the next election. “It’s her last great opportunity to set her own departure, without making it random or messy,” one MP tells me. “The letter process means this is a one-way ratcheting, and things can only get worse.” (Only one letter has ever been withdrawn, once sent, and that was under Cameron). Even if this current squall dies down, each fresh new blow-up risks adding to that letter-writing total. Even if she does ‘get a grip’, she’s caught on the hook of the party’s relentless internal rules on leadership contests.

The alternative scenario is that May sits tight, hopes Cabinet unity holds over Brexit, and keeps Rees-Mogg and his group of hardline Brexiteers on board. Even if the 48 letter target is reached, if none of her potential successors wants a contest right now, she could possibly win a confidence vote by a big margin, and fight on. Another opinion poll put the Tories neck and neck with Labour this weekend, May’s allies point out. Still, all PMs in trouble know the pressure is off when the Commons isn’t sitting and MPs can’t plot among themselves. Which is why No10 will be very grateful to make it to the February 8 half-term recess next Thursday. But if the local election results are a disaster in May, and Eurosceptics feel sold out over a status quo Brexit, the PM’s fate may well be out of her hands. That’s when those who want to succeed her really will have to make judgement calls as big as hers.