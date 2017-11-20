The Waugh Zone Monday November 20, 2017

In Zimbabwe, Robert Mugabe’s long, rambling, ‘non-resignation resignation’ speech yesterday so angered his party he may be gone within the next 24 hours. In Germany, Angela Merkel’s hopes of forming a government have collapsed overnight as she fails to cobble together a coalition with common interests. In London, the lessons of both won’t be lost on an embattled Theresa May as she tries to hold together a fractious party and Cabinet ahead of big Brexit bill talks.

The newly-reformulated Cabinet sub-committee on Brexit and trade (strategy and negotiations) meets today and the PM will be chairing. The main item on the agenda is just how much hard cash the UK is prepared to offer to break the logjam at the December EU summit. The FT says May is preparing to nearly double her €​20bn ‘divorce bill’ offer to Brussels to €​38bn. That’s still well below the €​60bn some in the EU have demanded, but way above the ‘go whistle’/‘not a penny more’ noises from Boris Johnson. But although some Brexiteers are resigned to paying more, I’m told Boris has been “pushing back hard” and there are several sticking points yet. The Telegraph says he will block a higher bill unless there is more “clarity” on the trade/transition deal we get in return.

And on Radio 4’s Westminster Hour last night, former Tory minister Rob Halfon (a former Remainer) warned: “If we start saying that we’re going to give £40 to £50 billion to the EU, I think the public will go bananas, absolutely spare..I cannot believe the public would accept such a huge amount when we need money for our schools, our hospitals, our housing, and many other things.” With cash our trump card in these negotiations, it may be that current and future liabilities are separated out. David Davis certainly wants to retain some leverage for coming months. Any bill plan agreed today will be put to full Cabinet tomorrow and could even be laid out to Donald Tusk this Friday. As I said last week, the crucial thing here is not really in the sums involved, it’s in how you spin them to your own side.