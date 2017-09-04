The Waugh Zone Monday September 4, 2017

1. BREX APPEAL

It’s Back to School Week, and Hogwarts SW1 has an extra ‘inset’ day. But while teachers across the land use their extra time to prep for a busy week, some suspect the real reason the Commons isn’t back until tomorrow is a sheer lack of legislation. Select Committees may not even be able to start their work fully thanks to continuing Government delays.

Still, ministers are busy and Brexit will dominate the week, with David Davis expected to make an oral statement tomorrow updating MPs on his talks with EU negotiator Michel Barnier and the position papers published so far. The topic is certain to get an airing at PMQs and Thursday has a double helping of DexEU Questions and the second reading of the EU Withdrawal Bill (the artist formerly known as The Great Repeal Bill).

Peter Mandelson writes in the Times that ministers face “serious, gruelling political trench warfare” over the bill, but Labour are not overegging the chances of Tory rebel support at committee stage. The whips’ weekend attempt to scare Tory Remainers has backfired, and Anna Soubry told Today that “there’s nothing weird or treacherous” about putting down an amendment and voting for one. She added the bill had “nothing to do with Brexit” and there was a “real danger that basic human rights will be removed” if ministerial diktat replaced Parliamentary scrutiny.

The threat that if MPs vote for amendments they will ‘get Corbyn’ is as credible as May’s election warning that if she lost just six seats, the nation would ‘get Corbyn’. I’m told the Remainers were informed after the election that as long as they voted for the Queen’s Speech and Budget, they were free on everything else, so no wonder some are indignant.

DD clearly has Brex appeal among many Tory backbenchers, but as he and Barnier resemble rutting stags this autumn, will we get movement on the key issue of immigration (which is set to be in one of the coming ‘position papers’)? We report today on some wriggle room for ministers, with a new survey showing Leave voters want to keep freedom of movement for skilled workers, and curb baristas and waiters instead. This is precisely why the separate Brexit bills on immigration and trade will make the EU Withdrawal Bill look like a picnic.