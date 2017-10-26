The Waugh Zone Thursday October 26, 2017

Jeremy Corbyn extracted yet another U-turn out of Theresa May in PMQs yesterday with her announcement that she was scrapping plans for all social housing tenants to have their housing benefit capped. No.10 were tight-lipped about the cost of the policy (other than telling us to wait until Tuesday for the full announcement) but some suggest it could amount to £500m, adding yet another price tag to the Chancellor’s Budget calculations.

And on Universal Credit, the Treasury may have to sign off mooted changes in the six-week waiting time currently experienced by claimants. Frank Field’s Work and Pensions Select Committee steps up the pressure today, and Tory think tank Bright Blue yesterday repeated its demands for the wait period to be cut. Ministers are looking at options, and note that May didn’t knock down Corbyn’s line that Iain Duncan Smith should be listened to on the topic.

But there’s a wider constitutional issue looming too, after the Commons’ vote for a pause in the Uni Credit rollout last week. The Government’s three-line whip (ordering Tory MPs to abstain) prompted claims that it risked turning Parliament into a debating society. And last night, the abstention trick wasn’t even needed as again Tory whips refused to oppose the two Labour Opposition Day motions on social care plans and housing benefit caps. No recorded vote was called. Our original HuffPost story - that the Government decision to ignore Opposition Day votes on NHS pay and tuition fees were not one-offs - looks more true every day.

And lo and behold, today’s Order Paper includes a Written Ministerial Statement from Andrea Leadsom titled ‘Opposition Day Debates’. Will it formally announce that they will in future be treated like backbench business committee debates (ie Govt takes part in debate, but not the vote). If so, that would upend the constitutional convention (it’s no more than a convention but an important one) that a Government has to win Opposition Day votes or change policy. Leadsom has her Business Statement at 10.30am today. Will Sir Edward Leigh and Peter Bone rise up once more to express their opposition to future ‘tyranny’ by the Executive? Given DD’s hint on a lack of a ‘meaningful’ vote over Brexit (see below), how strongly will ‘constitutional Tories’ insist that Parliament should ‘take back control’ from the executive?