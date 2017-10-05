You know things are bad when a PM’s defenders’ best case is this: robots don’t cough, so no one will call her a Maybot again. I’m paraphrasing of course, but the morning after That Speech, there’s a desperate desire among Theresa May’s allies to steady the ship.

Unflappable Business Secretary Greg Clark was on the Today programme praising her “guts and grace” under pressure. The line-to-take seems to be that the Tory leader received ‘admiration and respect’ rather than sympathy or pity from her fellow ministers. Michael Gove kinda overdid things when he claimed yesterday he’d “witnessed a great speech from a Prime Minister at top of her game”. More telling was former May aide Nick Timothy writing in the Telegraph that the Tories this week failed to ‘reset’ and show they had the policies Britain needs.

May’s critics certainly feel it’s time to organise the endgame of her premiership. As I wrote in my WaughZone Special last night (read it HERE), even before the speech one former Cabinet minister felt that the PM had to knock it out of the park to survive. He has a list of MPs (triple checked to make sure none are flaky) who are ready to tell May that it’s time to go. I’m told there were 26 names on Tuesday and the Telegraph says that figure has gone up overnight to 30. The sharks scent blood in the water.

To trigger any formal leadership confidence vote, 48 letters need to be sent to the backbench 1922 Committee chairman Graham Brady. But the plot against May is not about the formal route, it’s more a group of MPs who want to adopt the ‘men in grey suits’ approach of the 1950s, offering May the political equivalent of a pearl handled revolver and glass of whisky (and perhaps a cough sweet). As Newsnight’s Nick Watt rightly reports, some plotters think she’s one more mishap (what on earth could that be?) away from an ultimatum, others want to act now. In a sign of the panic, Cabinet ministers have been ringing Downing St urging the PM to stay.

No.10 will be hoping to rely on four key factors: the consensus among MPs that nothing should derail Brexit, the lack of an obvious alternative PM (Boris’s chances are now rated at close to zero after this week), May’s own resolve to stick at it and the unease among post-2015 intake MPs at the idea of toppling their leader. If either of those factors changes (plotters point out it’s DD in charge of Brexit talks, not her, and say there’s time before Christmas to act), the game could be up.

Labour is famously terrible at regicide, but the Tories are past masters at it. They are also experts in the timing of assassinations (Thatcher and IDS were both dispatched after suitable warning shots) and in the value of showing fierce loyalty right up until loyalty is no longer strategically sensible. It will take more than a couple of dozen MPs to dislodge May, but the date of her departure has drawn closer after this week.