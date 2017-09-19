The Waugh Zone Tuesday September 19, 2017

1. BORIS CAR LOVE

Harry Truman’s legendary former Secretary of State Dean Acherson famously once declared that ‘Great Britain has lost an empire and not yet found a role’. Until the last few days, Boris Johnson appeared to have lost the Foreign Office’s empire in the Brexit talks and hadn’t yet found a role to match his EU referendum influence. Thanks to Theresa May’s refusal to sack him for ‘back seat’ driving (copyright Amber Rudd), that may have all changed.

Boris last night agreed with the PM’s verdict that “there’s one driver in the car- it’s Theresa” (note he doesn’t say ‘the Prime Minister’, a tactic similar to his use of ‘Dave’ for Cameron). But while he’s not in the vehicle, is car-loving Bojo at least resetting the SatNav? There are suggestions that May has backed off using her Florence speech to make a new bold offer to Brussels on the Brexit divorce bill, something the Foreign Secretary felt he’d not been consulted on. For Remainers, this will all fuel the perception that our quitting the EU is one long, slo-mo car crash.

The Cabinet are now due to meet on Thursday for a final consultation so on that at least Boris can claim to have had some influence. Last night, despite her solo driving insistence, May’s line ‘Boris is Boris’ (she didn’t add ‘And we’ll make a success of Boris’) underlined her weakness. More importantly, she suggested her Florence speech would be based on her Lancaster House speech, seen as a hint of no backing off the Brexiteer firmness.

If the Florence speech is a mere update, Boris will have won this round. But if May goes ahead with a bold offer to Brussels, Boris is the one who will either have to accept it - or stage a Cabinet walkout not seen since the Heseltine flounce over Westland. He refused to rule out resigning yesterday, simply saying ‘you’re slightly barking up the wrong tree’. His father Stanley told SkyNews his son would be ‘happy, happy, happy’ to quit rather than endorse a status quo Brexit (he also let slip they have a Whatsapp group and have discussed his PM ambitions). Boris even had a loyal footsoldier on Newsnight (Dan Poulter), always a sign of someone on manoeuvres.

Ken Clarke told Today that: “In normal circumstances he would be sacked the day after [that Telegraph piece]”. Clarke said Boris should have made his point privately rather than launching an exocet in a “eurosceptic newspaper that is read by most people in a leadership election”. William Hague has written in the same paper that May has to unite her Cabinet or face a Jeremy Corbyn premiership (a bit hare-em, scare-em given no Tory MP will tolerate an election until 2022). There’s one bonus for the Telegraph: I’m told Tory MPs frustrated with not being able to read Boris’s opus have now signed up to its premium subscription model.

What’s strange is that Boris allies have upped the ante in the Sun, with a briefing that he told a friend recently that May will end up being humiliated by Brussels. “Nobody ever beats the EU in a negotiation”, he said, warning Barnier would grind down the PM and force her to accept bad terms. A close confidante of Boris’s added: “He always makes a point of saying ‘no deal is better than a bad deal’ because he thinks it will be what we have to do.” May and Johnson have no formal meeting planned but will both attend a Commonwealth meeting this evening. Awks indeed.