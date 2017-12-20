The Waugh Zone Wednesday December 20, 2017

It’s the final PMQs of the year and the only area where “nothing has changed” is that Theresa May is still Prime Minister and Jeremy Corbyn is still Leader of the Opposition. As they square up across the despatch box, May will want to trumpet her Brexit breakthrough. Corbyn may go off-piste and avoid Europe, preferring to highlight homelessness stats again, or Universal Credit, or even an IMF growth downgrade (Mark Carney and the IMF have a press conference this morning). The Labour leader probably won’t be tempted to cite an Iranian ayatollah who yesterday called Boris Johnson a ‘liar’, ‘womaniser’ and ‘a clown’.

May has a packed agenda, as she follows PMQs with a session before the Liaison Committee at 3.15pm, when all the select committee chairs will ask her about the following: Brexit and the transition; health and social care funding; her ‘burning injustices’ agenda; and sex harassment in the workplace (speaking of which, time is running out for the Damian Green inquiry to be published before the Commons rises for recess tomorrow). Blair used to fend off every question at Liaison Committee with aplomb, as MPs were notoriously bad at asking them. Brown stonewalled, Cameron arrived with gimmicky announcements in his back pocket. Will May yield any real insights today? Aides sound like they just want to get through it unscathed.

Over in Brussels, the EU publishes its draft negotiating guidelines. Michel Barnier’s “killer graphic” ridiculing May’s ‘red lines’ on Brexit emerged yesterday. But the backlash against Barnier is in full swing, with the Sun claiming the UK is winning round individual EU states and that even Jean-Claude Juncker was unhappy with him for ruling out a decent Brexit deal for the City of London. The BBC reports the UK is offering EU banks easy access even under a ‘no deal’ Brexit. Is that a measure of the City’s desperation? Or a cleverly calculated olive branch?

A timely concession means May will avoid further defeat on the Exit Date for Brexit as the final day of Committee stage on the EU Withdrawal Bill takes place. (Watch out for a possible Labour rebellion on Chris Leslie’s amendment on staying in the customs union though). Yesterday’s lengthy but ‘lively’ Cabinet meeting on Brexit was most notable for Michael Gove warning colleagues against a re-run of ‘Project Fear’ doom and gloom on life outside EU rules. The Guardian reports he directed a pointed comment at Philip Hammond, who was in turn defended by Amber Rudd. Ex-Remainers insisted the UK should stick as close as possible to EU trade rules, but Brexiteers think Britannia should have its own rules. Come October, we will find out who’s really bluffing, in London and Brussels.

Still, I wonder what the PM thought of Sir John Sawers, former head of MI6, telling the Foreign Affairs Committee yesterday: “We have to acknowledge that Brexit is damaging our economy. We do not want to go through a repeat of the 1970s where the UK went progressively downhill. We will need to turn it around. I am not sure how we are going to do it”. Maybe Sawers should attend the Tories’ Bow Group event tonight, where John Redwood will deliver his “annual Christmas fairytale”…