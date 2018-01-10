The Waugh Zone Wednesday January 10, 2018

‘Shuffle’ is an old English word defined as ‘to walk slowly without lifting the feet’. As she squares up to Jeremy Corbyn for PMQs, Theresa May’s task is to show how her ministerial re-shuffle is not a sign of a doddery Government but a fresh-faced reflection of modern Britain.

The PM faces cannon to the Left of her (more private school Cabinet ministers, no net change in full-Cabinet women, a drop in LGBT ministers) and cannon to the Right of her (the Mail splashes on ‘the massacre of the middle aged white men’). The Sutton Trust told us yesterday that the increase in privately-educated Cabinet ministers (up to 34% from 30%) was “disappointing”, not least as that’s five times the proportion of the general public.

The educational background stats certainly contrast with May’s own words last night that her Government now “looks more like the country it serves”. Significantly, No.10 stressed the Cabinet’s private school percentage was still a lot better than Cameron’s era (a staggering 50%). The Cameron-Clegg Coalition Cabinet of 2010 actually had 62% of its ministers who had attended non-state schools.

In our Lobby briefing yesterday, the removal of a few white blokes from ministerial ranks prompted questions from the Mail and Telegraph about ‘positive discrimination’ and signals that ‘white men can’t do the job’. The PM’s spokesman said it was more about “getting talent in place” and “a contribution from MPs of all intakes and of all types”. He didn’t point out that the number of women has risen from 29 to 38, a rise of just nine. But men still outnumber women by more than two to one, with 82 males in total at all ranks.

