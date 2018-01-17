The Waugh Zone Wednesday January 17, 2018

It’s PMQs day again and Jeremy Corbyn could surprise us by citing nurses leaving the NHS, Tory MP Ben Bradley’s call for vasectomies for welfare claimants or even Boris’ ‘gross’ figures on the Brexit dividend for the health service. For her part, Theresa May may want to quote Keir Starmer’s advice to Labour not to ‘rub out’ the Brexit vote or Chris Williamson’s council tax plan. But surely it will be impossible for either not to focus on Carillion’s collapse.

The FT has played a blinder (to quote Sir Humphrey) on reporting the private outsourcing giant’s woes. It splashes its print edition on new papers laying bare the scale of its problems. Carillion had just £29m in cash when it collapsed, owing £1.29bn to its banks (higher than previous guidance of £900m). PwC and EY rejected requests to be administrators amid concerns they would not be paid. And it may not just be Carillion. The FT’s digital edition splashes on a report that the Cabinet Office has pulled together a team of officials to keep watch on another private firm Interserve which has £7bn of contracts - many in the public sector. Its share price plunged 15% this morning.

As for the politics, we’ve already seen some Tory fightback lines that May could deploy at noon: a third of the Carillion contracts were dished out under Labour (which actually may help Corbyn distance himself from the old regime), Labour peer Sally Morgan was a non-exec director of the firm (ditto) and Business Secretary Greg Clark yesterday urged a fasttracked process to see if directors payoffs could be clawed back through penalties. Corbyn will want to hammer home his line that privatisation and public-private deals have been an historic mistake. He may have some detail to flesh out John McDonnell’s line that the Tories were ‘too close’ to Carillion and point out EU rules did not prevent ministers halting its contracts last year. State-owned RBS took steps to distance itself from the firm too.

Still, away from the argy-bargy, there’s one thing that thankfully unites both sides today: the PM is hosting No.10 event in memory of Jo Cox and has appointed Tracey Crouch as the new minister with responsibility for tackling loneliness, one of Jo’s main causes. On a day when there will be so much to argue about, it’s worth remembering the unity on all sides on this key topic.