The government has announced a review into the abuse of MPs, activists and voters during the last general election.

Theresa May has asked the Committee on Standards in Public Life to investigate widespread reports from candidates that they were victims of racist graffiti, death threats and abuse on social media during the campaign.

The prime minister said she was “horrified” by the stories she had heard from MPs since the election.

The committee, chaired by Lord Bew, has been tasked with producing a report for May on what action needs to be taken.

It comes as MPs debated the issue in parliament’s Westminster Hall on Wednesday afternoon.

Simon Hart, the Tory MP leading the debate, told HuffPost UK the “majority” of the “thuggishness” and abuse was committed by left-wing activists.

Labour immediately hit back, expressing “deep dismay and concern at the vitriolic personal attacks” carried out and financed by the Conservative Party.